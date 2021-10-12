MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two young girls were struck by an SUV while crossing a street in New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of crash involving juvenile pedestrians in the area of Armory and Dubuque streets in Manchester around 11:45 a.m. on Monday found the two girls suffering from minor injuries, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Both girls were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a black Nissan Rogue was traveling west on Amory Street and collided with the girls who were heading south in a crosswalk.

The 39-year-old driver stayed at the scene and was said to be cooperative with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

