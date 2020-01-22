Investigation underway after 2 killed in head-on crash near Braintree High School

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were killed in a head-on crash near Braintree High School on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Granite Street around 4 a.m. found a mangled pickup truck in the road and a smashed-up sedan in the woods, according to the Braintree Police Department.

One person riding in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second individual died at an area hospital. The operator of the pick-up truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Video from the scene showed debris scattered all over the roadway and state police detectives taking photographs at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests the pick-up truck was traveling south on Granite Street when it collided with the sedan, which was driving on the northbound side of the road, police said.

Granite Street near Town Street was closed for several hours while officials conducted an investigation.

Students and staff were urged to leave themselves extra time to get to school.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Granite Street by Town Street is closed due to a crash involving a fatality. Braintree High School students can access the school via Franklin or the entrances on Town St. We will update when the road reopens. pic.twitter.com/8uZiVDkZLI — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 22, 2020

Braintree police have informed us of an accident on Granite Street that may affect arrival at BHS – buses have been notified, and students and staff may want to leave themselves more time getting in today. — BraintreeHigh (@BraintreeHigh) January 22, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)