YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two men were found dead early Sunday morning in a beach parking lot in Yarmouth.

Officers responding to the parking lot at Englewood Beach found the two men, believed to be in their 20s, unresponsive. They were both taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released

Their deaths are being investigated by Yarmouth and state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

