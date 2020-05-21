Investigation underway after 2 pedestrians struck, killed in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that took the lives of a man and woman Thursday night.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene on Pawtucket Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. found the two suffering from serious injuries and transported them to Lowell General Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to a release issued by the D.A.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The area has been temporarily closed off to traffic.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)