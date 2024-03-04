HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two people were fatally shot in Haverhill on Sunday, officials said.

Officers conducting a well-being check on Broadway Street around 5:43 p.m. found a male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a joint statement issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.

Their names have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

