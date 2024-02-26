BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead on Sunday in Boston.

Officers responding to a report of two found bodies at 240 Tremont St. around 12:20 p.m. located the bodies and launched a homicide investigation, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

