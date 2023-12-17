MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on a remote dirt roadway in Millis on Sunday morning, officials said.

A town worker found the man and woman near their vehicle on a roadway off Route 115 near the intersection with Route 27 around 9 a.m., according to a joint statement issued by Millis Police Chief Christopher Soffayer and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

The two victims, both in their 20s, were known to each other. Their names have not been released.

“We are still very early in this investigation and there is much to be done, but we do not yet have evidence of third-party involvement,” Morrisey said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner may be able to provide information on the cause and manner of death in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

