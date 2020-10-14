Investigation underway after 2 people, including child, struck by vehicle in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two people, one of them a child, were struck by a vehicle in Dorchester on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of pedestrians struck at the intersection of Melville Street and Dorchester Avenue about 10 a.m. found two victims — a child and an adult, according to Boston police.

The child was transported with non-life-threatening injuries and the adult suffered minor injuries.

The car that struck them remained on scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

