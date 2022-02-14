EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have launched an investigation after two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash in East Brookfield on Monday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 49 near Flagg Road found and an SUV and pickup truck that had collided, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third victim was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the highway littered with pieces of the mangled vehicles.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area of Podunk and Adams roads until further notice.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Traffic being diverted at Podunk Rd south of Rt 49 and at Adams Rd north of 49. https://t.co/8kaXiHRjQn — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 14, 2022

