WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 6 on Friday that left two people dead and two others injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash found two damaged vehicles in the roadway near the Westport/Dartmouth line, according to a statement issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, II.

A male driver and a female passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

The two occupants of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office along with the Massachusetts State Police, Dartmouth Police, and Westport Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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