CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a fight broke out at a gathering in Cambridge early Christmas morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fight on Howard Street around 3:20 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cambridge police. Both were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the altercation occurred at a gathering inside a house and there is no broader threat to the public, police said.

