CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a fight broke out at a gathering in Cambridge early Christmas morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fight on Howard Street around 3:20 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cambridge police. Both were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the altercation occurred at a gathering inside a house and there is no broader threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. 

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox