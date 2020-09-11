Investigation underway after 2 women stabbed, 1 fatally in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two women were stabbed in Attleboro Friday afternoon.

A large police presence could be seen at a home on Leroy Street, where officers cordoned off an area with police tape.

Neighbor Scott Pinkham told 7NEWS he saw three people being taken out of the home on stretchers.

One of the women has succumbed to her injuries. There is no word on the condition of the second victim.

“I was actually relaxing. I had just gotten home from work and heard the sirens,” Pinkham said. “I came out and saw this whole road lined with cruisers and a couple fire trucks and three ambulances.”

UPDATE: Police just confirming two women were stabbed in Attleboro. One has died and the other remains in the hospital. Right now there is a person of interest in the investigation #7News — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) September 11, 2020

Police said they have identified a person of interest but have not released any further details.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

