WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old girl fell from the second-story window of a house in Worcester on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a child who had fallen out of a window on Pilgrim Avenue around 9:30 a.m. found the child conscious and alert and assisted in rushing her to a nearby hospital, according to Worcester police.

Her condition was not immediately available.

A preliminary investigation suggests the toddler fell after pushing a fan from the window.

