LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Lowell late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Loring and Westford streets around 10:30 p.m. found a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assiting Lowell police with the investigation.

