WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 21-year-old died following a fall at Merrill’s Quarry in Westford early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a man had just fallen into the water off Tyngsboro Road around 1 a.m. found the individual face-down in the water at the bottom of the quarry, according to the Westford Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he later died due to injuries sustained in the fall and from being in the water for a prolonged period of time.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and the Westford Police Department’s Special Services Division.

In a statement, The Westford Police Department said it “would like to remind the public that Merrill’s Quarry is an extremely dangerous location. The property contains significant hazards, including steep and unstable drops, deep water, and other potentially life-threatening conditions. The quarry is private property and is clearly posted with numerous “No Trespassing” signs. Entering the quarry without permission is not only unlawful but can have dangerous and potentially tragic consequences.”

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