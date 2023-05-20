MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigation a shooting in Mansfield on Saturday that left a 23-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the area of 42 Church St. found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

One person has been detained in connection with the shooting but has not yet been formally charged.

There is no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)