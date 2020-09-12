Investigation underway after 24-year-old is fatally stabbed in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Friday night in Quincy, officials said.

The victim was found in a parking lot near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine streets at 10:45 p.m., according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, identified as Cameron Nohmy, 24, of Quincy, was rushed to Boston Medical Center but did not survive, officials said.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey is urging anyone with information to come forward and contact Quincy Police at 617-745-5721 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-593-8840 immediately.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending