SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after an early morning stabbing in Salem on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Palmer Street around 2:51 a.m. found a 25-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound to the neck.

The man was taken to Salem Hospital for his injuries and was later released.

The incident remains under investigation by Salem police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)