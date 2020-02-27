Investigation underway after 27 propane tanks dumped in Lawrence river

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Lawrence are investigating after 27 propane tanks were found dumped in the Spicket River earlier this week.

Firefighters loaded the discarded gas tanks into a truck following a cleanup operation, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

“These items should be disposed of properly and not thrown into the river,” Moriarty wrote in a tweet.

Moriarty says his department will continue to be vigilant in guarding against illegal dumping.

