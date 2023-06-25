NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after three elderly people were found dead in a home in Newton Sunday in what investigators are calling an apparent homicide, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Broadway Street around 10 a.m. found three elderly people dead, according to a statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Newton Police Chief John Carmichael.

There is an active search for the person or persons responsible, according to the statement.

The area of Broadway Street between Churchill and Linwood Avenue remains closed at this time and people should avoid the area.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call Newton police at 617-796-2123 or call 911.

