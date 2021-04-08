Investigation underway after 3 people shot in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after three people were shot in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Union and Cedar streets just after 10 p.m. found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

