BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a triple stabbing near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around noon found two people injured, including one suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Another victim walked to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWs on-air and online for the latest details.

