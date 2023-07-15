BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a triple stabbing near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Saturday morning, officials said.
Officers responding to a reported stabbing around noon found two people injured, including one suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
Another victim walked to the hospital.
No additional information was immediately available.
