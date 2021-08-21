MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after three teenagers were shot at a party early Saturday morning in Maynard.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Cindy Lane around 2:23 a.m. found three teenage victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

All three teenagers were taken to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to Maynard police.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred during a house party at the home that grew beyond the expected number of guests. Investigators do not yet have an estimate as to how many people were in attendance.

No suspects have been identified and the incident remains under investigation.

Maynard Police Investigating After Multiple People Shot at Party https://t.co/U1zKV8KP3Z — Maynard Police (@MaynardPolice) August 21, 2021

