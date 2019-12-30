Investigation underway after 3-week-old boy found dead in cooler at motel

DALLAS (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 3-week-old boy was found dead inside a cooler at a motel in Dallas on Saturday.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a motel in the 8300 block of South Lancaster Road around 2 p.m. found the infant dead in a cooler within a room, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

Child Protective Services has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police investigators at 214-275-1300.

