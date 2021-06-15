(WHDH) — Authorities have launched an investigation after 30 kilograms of cocaine was found washed up on a beach last month.

Defenders from the 45th Security Forces Squadron seized the cocaine after it was found on a beach at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on May 19, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a recent new release.

The drugs have an estimated value of about $1.2 million, the sheriff’s office added.

Investigators are continuing to look into the origin of the drugs.

