MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after four people were shot in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to multiple calls about a shooting with multiple victims in the area of Ahern and O’Malley streets around 5 p.m. found four young adults suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

All four were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that a gathering was taking place in the are when the shooting occurred.

An initial investigation suggests two men in hoods approached the gathering and at least one of them fired a weapon. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

