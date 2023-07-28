MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four workers were rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after falling from scaffolding while working on a project on Main Street in Milford.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Two of the injured people were taken to nearby Milford Hospital. Two others who suffered more serious injuries were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Crews could still be seen cleaning up the area around 5 p.m.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration and police are inspecting the building and working to determine what caused the fall.

No additional information was immediately available.

