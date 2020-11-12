Investigation underway after 4-year-old fatally struck by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old child was struck and killed in Manchester Thursday afternoon.

Manchester police were called to the scene on Flagerty Lane near the intersection of Schuyler Street around 3 p.m. for reports of a car crash involving a child.

Neighbors said the child was struck while playing with their bicycle near the intersection of two nearby alleyways.

They said they are heartbroken for family and friends of the little boy.

“Wery gentle, he was nice, friendly, very talkative child. Just carefree,” Robin Philbrick said. “He rides his bike out there frequently, all the time, all the kids do.”

The driver involved remained at the scene.

Cars often use the alleys as cut-throughs and there are signs telling drivers to slow down. Some now saying Thursday’s tragedy is a reminder of how fast things can happen.

“People just need to slow down in the alleyways and take caution when they’re driving,” Philbrick said. “Over there is filled with nothing but kids playing and it’s awful.”

Manchester Police are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a child. The investigation is in the beginning stages and we ask that people avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ZNEVIkwqFQ — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) November 12, 2020

