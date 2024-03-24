BOSTON (WHDH) - A 4-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Boston on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper streets around 5 p.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver that struck the girl remained at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

