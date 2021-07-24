MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a 4-year-old fell from the second-story window of a house in Marblehead on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a child who had fallen out of the window around 10:30 p.m. say the child had to be rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The child’s condition was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

