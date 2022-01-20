LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Lynn after a 4-year-old child was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Emergency crews were called to Bullfinch Street shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of the crash, according to police.

The child was transported to Salem Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police have not released any details about the driver.

