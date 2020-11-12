Investigation underway after 4-year-old struck, killed by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old child was struck and killed in Manchester Thursday afternoon.

Manchester police were called to the scene on Flagerty Lane near the intersection of Schuyler Street around 3 p.m. for reports of a car crash involving a child.

Neighbors said the child was struck while playing with their bicycle near the intersection of two nearby alleyways.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area as police investigate the cause of the accident.

