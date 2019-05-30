Investigation underway after 5-year-old drowns in backyard pool in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a young boy who died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Malden on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a missing child on Princeton Road about 11:53 a.m. found the 5-year-old victim, whose name was not released, in the pool in a neighbor’s yard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in a joint statement.

The boy was rushed by ambulance to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 p.m.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a large police presence outside of the home.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

2 nursing students who just graduated performed CPR on 5 yr old in Malden after being pulled from a pool #7news pic.twitter.com/nGDCUd7ZBF — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 30, 2019

5 yr old boy rushed to Melrose-Wakefield hospital after being pulled from a pool in Malden #7news pic.twitter.com/D7FJeQxBAb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 30, 2019

Breaking: source says 5 yr old boy pulled from a backyard pool in Malden and rushed to the hospital #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 30, 2019

