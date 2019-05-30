Investigation underway after 5-year-old drowns in backyard pool in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a young boy who died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Malden on Thursday.
Officers responding to a report of a missing child on Princeton Road about 11:53 a.m. found the 5-year-old victim, whose name was not released, in the pool in a neighbor’s yard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in a joint statement.
The boy was rushed by ambulance to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 p.m.
Video from Sky7 HD showed a large police presence outside of the home.
No additional information was immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)