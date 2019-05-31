Investigation underway after 5-year-old Malden boy drowns in neighbor’s pool

MALDEN (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old Malden boy who died after being pulled from his neighbor’s backyard pool in Malden on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a missing child on Princeton Road about 11:53 a.m. found Jeremiah Joseph in the pool in a neighbor’s yard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in a joint statement.

Jeremiah was rushed by ambulance to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 p.m.

His mother and relatives frantically searched for him as first responders rushed to the scene.

“I kept looking for him. I went inside the house. I didn’t see him,” said Dieutson Francois, Joseph’s cousin. “I feel really bad right now.”

The search came to an end when police found Joseph submerged in the pool.

He apparently climbed over a small fence and fell in.

Neighborhood resident Nicole Barretto says she heard splashing followed by screams.

“I heard some splashing and then I heard a scream,” she told 7News. “It was the boy’s mother. She was screaming and just inconsolable.”

Jamie MacDonald and Shannon Gipson, both of whom just graduated from nursing school, jumped into action and performed CPR on Joseph seconds after he was pulled from the water.

“It was like a natural instinct to just jump in there and just do what we know how to do,” MacDonald explained.

Gipson says she was heartbroken to learn that Joseph died despite their efforts.

“His poor mother was just a wreck,” she said. “I just felt terrible for her and the entire family.”

Investigators say foul play was not a factor.

