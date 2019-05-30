Investigation underway after 5-year-old Malden boy drowns in neighbor’s pool

MALDEN (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old Malden boy who died after being pulled from his neighbor’s backyard pool in Malden on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a missing child on Princeton Road about 11:53 a.m. found the 5-year-old victim, whose name was not released, in the pool in a neighbor’s yard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in a joint statement.

The boy was rushed by ambulance to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 p.m.

The boy’s mother and relatives frantically searched for him as first responders rushed to the scene.

“I kept looking for him. I went inside the house. I didn’t see him,” said Dieutson Francois, the victim’s cousin. “I feel really bad right now.”

The search came to an end when police found the boy submerged in the pool. He apparently climbed over a small fence and fell in.

Neighborhood resident Nicole Barretto says she heard splashing followed by screams.

“I heard some splashing and then I heard a scream,” she told 7News. “It was the boy’s mother. She was screaming and just inconsolable.”

Jamie MacDonald and Shannon Gipson, both of whom just graduated from nursing school, jumped into action and performed CPR on the boy seconds after he was pulled from the water.

“It was like a natural instinct to just jump in there and just do what we know how to do,” MacDonald explained.

Gipson says she was heartbroken to learn that the boy died despite their efforts.

“His poor mother was just a wreck. I just felt terrible for her and the entire family,” she said.

Investigators say foul play was not a factor in the boy’s tragic death.

The incident remains under investigation.

2 nursing students who just graduated performed CPR on 5 yr old in Malden after being pulled from a pool #7news pic.twitter.com/nGDCUd7ZBF — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 30, 2019

5 yr old boy rushed to Melrose-Wakefield hospital after being pulled from a pool in Malden #7news pic.twitter.com/D7FJeQxBAb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 30, 2019

Breaking: source says 5 yr old boy pulled from a backyard pool in Malden and rushed to the hospital #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 30, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)