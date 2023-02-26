FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Foxboro on Saturday, fire officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a child struck on Central Street around 11 a.m. determined the boy, who is not from Foxboro, was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.

The driver who hit him remained on scene and is cooperating.

No additional information was immediately available.

