Investigation underway after 67-year-old homeowner dies in Framingham house fire

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a Framingham home, claiming the life of a 67-year-old homeowner Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a single-family house fire at 46 Swift Road just after 7 p.m. learned that the male homeowner had died, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. His name has not been released.

Firefighters extinguished the flames about an hour after arrival, the Framingham Fire Department said.

A joint investigation is being conducted by Framingham fire and police, as well as state police assigned to both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

