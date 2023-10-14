GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-year-ol girl was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a child struck in the area of 35 Warner St. around 11:30 a.m. found the girl injured but conscious and alert, according to Deputy Police Chief Joseph Fitzgerald and Fire Chief Eric Smith.

The driver of the 2010 Ford Escape that struck her remained on scene and cooperated with police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the girl ran out into the road before she was struck.

No additional information was immediately available.

