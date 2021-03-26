Investigation underway after 7-year-old seriously injured by pit bull in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old girl is hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a pit bull in Bridgewater on Thursday, officials announced.

Officers responding to a report of a child screaming and people yelling on Main Street around 8:30 p.m. found the girl in the back seat of a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be multiple severe bite wounds to her head and upper body, according to a statement issued Friday by Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte.

The wounds appeared to have been caused by a large gray pit bull that lived in the house.

Officers provided aid to the child until Bridgewater Fire Department paramedics arrived.

She was taken by ambulance to a Brockton hospital with serious injuries and was later transferred to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

The initial investigation indicates that the child was in the back yard when she was attacked by the dog, which belongs to a family member.

A second adult family member was bitten by the same dog during the attack and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bridgewater Animal Control Officer responded to the scene and the dog was taken into custody for a required 10-day quarantine order. A mandatory report was filed with the Department of Children and Families.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)