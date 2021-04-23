Investigation underway after 71-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Worcester after a 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed.

Officers responding to the scene around 11:05 a.m. Friday pronounced the woman dead and placed a family member under arrest for his alleged involvement, according to a release issued by the department.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No further details were released.

