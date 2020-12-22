Investigation underway after 8-year-old boy fatally shoots himself with BB gun

(WHDH) — An investigation is underway after an 8-year-old boy fatally shot himself with a BB gun on Sunday, officials said.

Deputies responding to a report of a child who was shot by a BB gun in Stony Point, North Carolina, found the boy suffering from a chest wound, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The child, whose name has not been released, went into cardiac arrest during transport to the hospital and later died at Davey Medical Center.

An investigation revealed that the child accidentally shot himself while shooting a BB gun and a pellet rifle at targets near his home.

