FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after an 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Falmouth on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported car vs. pedestrian crash in the area of 201 Grand Ave.in Falmouth Heights found an elderly man suffering from fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The man was walking on the sidewalk with three other people when the speeding vehicle travelled onto the sidewalk and struck the man from behind, according to Falmouth police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrians were not injured.

The driver did not stop at the scene of the crash and the vehicle continued east on Grand Avenue, and onto Menauhant Road.

The vehicle is believed to be a red sedan that is low to the ground, police said. It has heavy windshield damage and likely serious front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)