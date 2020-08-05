Investigation underway after 9-year-old rollerblader struck in Hingham crosswalk

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old boy was struck while rollerblading in a Hingham crosswalk Wednesday evening.

The boy and his friend were skating through their neighborhood when they encountered an SUV that did not stop.

Witnesses said they came running to the boy’s aid after they heard the crash and screams. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

“I was just hoping he was ok, or she, and I felt bad for the family,” John Robinson said.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released. Though witnesses said he was conscious and crying when the accident happened.

“The child was med flighted to Mass General he’s being treated there for his injuries,” Sargeant Steven Dearth said. “The crash is still under investigation, the driver remained at the scene.”

The driver involved remained at the scene.

“It was a lady, blonde, mid-fifties, distraught – the police were trying to console her but I overheard her saying, ‘I didn’t mean to do this, etc.’ To her credit, she did pull over immediately but an accident with a child hit in front of a school in a crosswalk occurred,” Witness Mark Brodie sadi. “I do know that she seemed really sorry about that, she did, in fact, pull over.”

State and local police are investigating the moments leading up to the crash.

No charges have been filed at this point.

No further information was released.

