BOSTON (WHDH) - An elderly woman died after being pulled from the water off Castle Island in South Boston Monday, state police said.

Describing the incident as an apparent drowning, state police said the 93-year-old woman was a client of a “private adult day care program” and was swimming in Pleasure Bay off Castle Island as part of a supervised trip.

Police said the woman got into the water with two friends “with instructions to remain in shallow water.” Citing a preliminary investigation, police said investigators found the woman inadvertently swam into deeper water around 12 p.m.

“(W)hen (she) realized the depth of the water she was in she appeared to panic and yelled for help before becoming submerged,” police said.

State police said lifeguards as well as the woman’s friends pulled the woman to shore where lifeguards began performing CPR.

The woman was later taken to Boston Medical Center where police said she succumbed to her injuries.

State police said an investigation into this incident was underway as of Tuesday afternoon. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also expected to determine official cause and manner of death.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)