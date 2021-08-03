ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed into a home in Attleboro Tuesday evening leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where the car was stuck into the doorway of that home on Woodbine Street.

Debris from the house was scattered across the car’s hood. There has been no word on any injuries.

Responders are on the scene, surveying the damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

