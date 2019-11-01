Investigation underway after a man was shot, killed in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Roslindale late Friday night.

Officers on patrol observed the sound of gunshots and responded to Paine Street around 10:30 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

The man, believed to be in his 30’s, was treated at the scene but succumbed to his injuries.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said, “We are asking if anyone has any information if they can help us facilitate this investigation.”

Friday’s violence comes one day after another deadly shooting in Roslindale. That shooting happened just around the corner near 581 American Legion Highway.

Police say two men were shot, one of them later died at the hospital.

DA Rachael Rollins said, “We have had an uptick in activity in the last 24 plus hours, we’re working diligently with the Boston Police Department to assist in any way possible, whether it’s search warrants, but we are confident that we’re going to be moving, we hope, forward with this investigation and the others that have happened in the last 24 plus hours.”

Police are still searching for the gunman.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on either of these two shootings is urged to contact Boston Police.

This is a developing story.

