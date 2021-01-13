Investigation underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck by a car in Boston Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to reports of the accident near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

That victim was transported to a local hospital.

The driver appeared to remain at the scene after the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)