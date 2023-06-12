LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Longmeadow asked for the public’s help Monday after they said an acidic chemical was poured on playground equipment at a local park, injuring two children over the weekend.

The Longmeadow Fire Department said police and fire personnel first responded to Bliss Park Playground on Sunday morning after a report of a suspicious substance on the Playground.

Crews also responded to a home, according to fire officials, after receiving a report of two children with “burn-like injuries” after they left the park.

Officials said investigators found a pump room in the basement of a nearby pool building had been broken into and pool chemicals were stolen. Investigators said a pool chemical determined to be muriatic acid that was stored in the pump room was later poured on slides at the Bliss Park Playground.

“The pool chemicals had been stored properly in a secured area,” the Longmeadow Fire Department said. “A great deal of effort was employed to enter this space. We suspect that the perpetrators may have suffered acid burns to their hands or arms and their clothing may have indications of being degraded from contact with the acid.”

Officials asked anyone who saw suspicious activity near Bliss Park or who knows someone with new burns to their hands, arms or clothing to contact police at 413-565-4199.

The fire department said all hazardous materials had been cleaned up as of Monday. Still, officials said the playground area will remain fenced off “out of an abundance of caution” while officials determine next steps.

