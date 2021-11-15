BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Allston overnight Sunday left two people hospitalized.

Officers could be seen scouring the area of 20 Linden St. for evidence.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other self-transported.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story

