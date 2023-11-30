GARDNER, Mass. (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after an ambulance was reported stolen in Gardner on Wednesday night.

State police were alerted by Gardner police to be on the lookout for a stolen ambulance in the area of Route 68, according to a state police spokesman.

An ambulance could later be seen being loaded onto a tow truck at Heywood Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

