GARDNER, Mass. (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after an ambulance was reported stolen in Gardner on Wednesday night.

State police were alerted by Gardner police to be on the lookout for a stolen ambulance in the area of Route 68, according to a state police spokesman.

An ambulance could later be seen being loaded onto a tow truck at Heywood Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox